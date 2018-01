The Red Hatters of Lillington will hold its first meeting Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Harnett County Public Library, 601 S. Main St., Lillington. The Red Hat Society is an international social organization that was founded in 1998 in the United States for women age 50 and older. Members are easily recognized by their purple attire and red hats. The Lillington group is looking for new members. Those interested are invited to come and join in. For more information, call (910) 302-9237.

