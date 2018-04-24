Register Now For Senior Women’s Golf Tournament

.

Registration deadline is on May 18.

Harnett County Parks and Recreation is accepting registration now for the 2018 Senior Women’s Golf Tournament on Thursday, May 24. The registration fee is $25 and due by Friday, May 18.

The tournament will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start at Chicora Golf Club, 494 Chicora Club Drive, Dunn.

The tournament format is individual stroke play for women ages 50 and older. Green fees, cart fees, lunch and trophies are included in the entry fee. The rain date is set for Thursday, May 31.

For more information, or to enter the tournament, contact Harnett County Parks and Recreation in person, at 420 McKinney Parkway. By mail, at P.O. Box 816 Lillington, N.C., by phone at 910893-7518. or online at http://www. harnett.org/parkrec/.

