Registration Underway For Escape Room Game

Harnett County Library Reference Librarian Katie Whitehead announced they will host another Escape Room activity in December at the Lillington facility.

An escape room is an adventure game in which players solve a series of puzzles using clues, hints and strategy to complete the objectives at hand. Players are given a set time limit to unveil the secret code which is hidden within the room. Games are set in a variety of fictional locations, and are popular as team-building exercises.

The Harnett County Public Library’s Escape Room has spaces available during the following dates and times (sign up is required):

• Saturday, Dec. 2, at 11:00 a.m. and noon

• Monday, Dec. 4, at noon, 4 and 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 5, at noon, 3 and 4 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 6, at noon, 3:30 and 5 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 7, at 9:30 a.m. and noon.

To reserve your spot, call (910) 893-3446.

