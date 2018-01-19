Registration Underway For ‘Paint & Design’ Fundraiser

SOCIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Event to benefit Erwin Garden Club scholarship fund.

The Erwin Garden Club will have a “Paint & Design” fundraiser Saturday March 3, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Indigo Room in downtown Erwin. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to help fund the annual scholarship of the Erwin Garden Club which honors a Triton High School senior.

Each person will be given their choice of one of two different pictures to paint on a 11-by-14 inch canvas — “Pond of Lily Pads” or “Hydrangea.” The cost is $25 per person.

The instructor for this event will be Carla Blackmon of Blackdog Art in Erwin. Refreshments will be served.

Registration is now through Monday, Feb. 26. Space is limited. To register, contact Nancy Jackson at (910) 890-3795 or nancysjackson63@gmail.com.

