Registration Underway For Souper Bowl 5K

Event to be held Feb. 3 in Coats.

The fifth annual Souper BowL 5K to benefit His Daily Bread Community Ministries will be held Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. in Coats.

Proceeds from this 5K are used to fund this ministry that provides free weekly meals to people in need in the Coats community.

Soup will be provided to participants following the race. Door prizes will also be awarded.

The top three male and female winners will receive gift cards in each age bracket.

There also will be a half-mile Kids Fun Run that kids can register for on race day. Entry for the kids run is any size donation to the soup kitchen. Kids will receive cupcakes and medals for participating.

Cost to participate in the race is $25 through Jan. 21 and $30 after.

To register, visit https://app.racereach.com/r/souper-bowl-5k.

