Remembering The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

A day of celebration.

The Cape Fear FWB Churches “A” Jurisdiction honored the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of celebration. The theme was “I’m Going to Make A Difference.” Presiding deacon was Jerry Baker. The congregation joined in singing the national hymn, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Scripture was read by Deacon Curtis Lee and Minister Michael Farmer gave the invocation. Litany of Commemoration was given by Sarah Baker. Eva McGuire welcomed everyone. The Unity Celebration Choir provided the music.

Youth In Action

A talent display was by The Tatum Sisters. A tribute to Dr. King, titled “If I Had Sneezed,” was shared by Deacon Jerry Baker. A spoken word was shared by Meagan Gudd. Miss Asia sang a song in English and Spanish. A.J. sang a song of his own and a praise dance was given by Sarah, Daisha and Yolonda. Deacon Baker introduced the keynote speaker, Pastor Troy William, from St. Timothy Church. Eldress Laeulia Lisane gave the upcoming announcements. Remarks by the bishop were given by John E. McDowell. Hilda Elliott thanked her committee for getting the program together and everyone for their participation. Committee members are Hilda Elliott, Mary Jernigan, Ruby J. Mc-Neill, Frances Hinton, Jerry Baker, Eva McGuire, Sarah Baker and Sharon Baker. Pastor Troy Williams gave the benediction.

