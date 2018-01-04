Resolutions For A Healthy New Year

From the Harnett County Department of Public Health

The start of the new year often means the start of new habits. The new year is a perfect time to reflect on the past 12 months and assess what habits you want to take with you, and what you want to leave behind.

Eating healthier food and becoming more physically active are often at the top of the list. The key is to take small steps you can actually accomplish. Simple things like limiting the foods you eat that contain high amounts of fat or sugar, consuming smaller portions of food, and sticking to physical activity routines can mean a new you for the new year.

“The new year is a time to reflect on the changes we want or need to make and resolve to follow through on those changes,” stated Belinda Rayner, public health educator at the Harnett County Department of Public Health.

The following tips will help you jump start your New Year’s resolutions:

• Make healthy food choices. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, a healthy eating plan should include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and fatfree or low-fat milk and milk products, lean meats, and is low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium) and added sugars.

• Be active. Regular physical activity helps improve your overall health and fitness, and reduces your risk for many chronic diseases. The current recommendation for physical activity is at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity aerobic activity (i.e. brisk walking) per week.

This may sound like a lot of time, but you don’t have to do it all at once. It is best to spread your activity out during the week. You can also break it up into smaller chunks of time during the day, as long as you’re doing your activity at a moderate or vigorous effort for at least 10 minutes at a time.

Doing activity that requires moderate effort is safe for most people. But if you have a chronic health condition such as heart disease, arthritis, diabetes or other symptoms be sure to talk with your doctor about the types and amounts of physical activity that are right for you.

• Be smoke free. People who stop smoking can greatly reduce their risk for disease and premature death.

Quitting smoking: Lowers the risk for lung and other types of cancer; reduces the risk for coronary heart disease, stroke and peripheral vascular disease; reduces respiratory symptoms, such as coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath; reduces the risk of developing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

There are many resources available to help smokers quit. North Carolina has a Tobacco Use Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1800-784-8669). The Quitline provides free support and information for all North Carolinians. Callers can speak to trained tobacco quitting specialists.

For more information, contact Belinda Rayner, public health educator with the Harnett County Department of Public Health, at at (910) 814-6196 or (910) 8937550.

Comment

comments