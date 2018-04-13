Retirement Party Honors The Stewarts

.

Coupled worked with Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to celebrate the retirement of Doris and Paul Stewart of Lillington. The event was held March 16 at Gregory’s Vineyard outside Angier.

The party honoring the Stewarts was hosted by their daughter and son-in-law, Darlette and Stephen McCormick Sr. of Raleigh. Mr. and Mrs. Stewart both retired after many years of service on Dec. 31.

Guests enjoyed an evening of music and dancing after sharing their memories, fond wishes and words of encouragement for the Stewarts.

A special guest for the evening was Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, who expressed his appreciation for the eight and 11 years of service, respectively, that Doris and Paul Stewart worked for the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Stewart served as a deputy sheriff and bailiff, while Mrs. Stewart served as a security screener.

In addition to their work with Harnett County, Mr. Stewart worked 39 years with Erwin Mills and Swift Denim. After the closing of the Erwin Plant, he continued to work several years for Swift Denim as they established their factories in Mexico and China.

In addition to her work with Harnett County, Mrs. Stewart worked 32 years in food service for Campbell University.

The Stewarts concluded the evening by thanking all of their co-workers, family and friends for their years of support and for their kind expressions.

Mr. and Mrs. Stewarts’ retirement plans include volunteering in the community with their church and with the Lions Club of Buies Creek. They also plan to spend time traveling and with their family.

Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats, left, is pictured with Paul

and Doris and Stewart of Lillington, who have both recently retired from the sheriff's office. A retirement party was held

honoring the couple.

Contributed Photo

Comment

comments