Rev. King E. White Sr., 88

DUNN — The Rev. King E. White, Sr., age 88, of 119 Brandywood Drive went home to Heaven on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. A Home-Going Celebration will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Dunn. Officiating will be Bishop Danny Nelson, Pastor Randy Hill and Pastor Eddie White. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Memorial Cemetery in Dunn.

Pastor White, as he was known to all, was born in Martin County, North Carolina on Jan. 11, 1929, to the late Palmer and Mattie Whichard White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Gardener; and brothers, the Rev. Thad White, Jim White, Pete White and Leroy White.

Pastor White was a licensed and ordained Minister of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church in the N.C. Conference for over 70 years. He served in a number of positions, on boards, and was an Evangelist and Pastor.

His ministry began as an Evangelist after his conversion at age 18 until he entered the Pastorate. His pastoral ministry included Darlington PH Church, Darlington, N.C.; Carson Memorial PH Church, Greenville, N.C.; Belfast PH Church, Goldsboro, N.C.; Wilmington First PH Church, Wilmington, N.C.; St. Paul PH Church, Greenville, N.C. and the Gospel Tabernacle Church in Dunn until his retirement in 2002. Pastor White attended seminary at Holmes Bible College in Greenville, S.C., and graduated in 1952. He served not only as a Pastor and Evangelist but also served as the Bishop of the Pennsylvania Conference of the IPHC from 1970 to 1976 at which time the Conference grew in membership and in churches joining the Conference. After leaving the Pennsylvania Conference in early 1977, he served as the Administrator of the Children’s Convalescent Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., until he felt God call him back to the pastorate at which time he returned to the Gospel Tabernacle in 1978. It was under his leadership that the Gospel Tabernacle grew into one of the largest churches in the Dunn area. After retirement, he continued to serve the NC Conference as a supply and intern pastor. He served on both the General Executive Board and General Board of Administration of the IPHC. He leaves behind a legacy of love and service to our Lord Jesus Christ and a family of ministers, son, Eddie; sonin- law, Charles; brother, Wayne; brother-in-law, Ricky; nephew, Harry; and grandchildren, Tiffany, Matt, Bryan, Joseph and Jamey.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Janice H. White; daughters and spouse, Sharon and Bishop Charles Hawes of Dunn, Jannah White of Dunn; sons and spouse, Pastor K. Edward (Eddie) White, Jr. and Jacob D. White, both of Dunn and Alan and Peggy White of Erwin; sister, Ola Mae Carraway of Maysville, N.C.; and brother and spouse, the Rev. Wayne and Barbara White of Smithfield; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Gospel Tabernacle Church Family Life Center following the Home-Going Celebration.

Flowers are welcomed; however, memorials may be made to the Gospel Tabernacle Church, 3105 W. Cumberland St., Dunn, NC 28334 or Holmes Bible College, 4901 Old Buncombe Road, Greenville, SC 29617.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Benson, N.C.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.roseandgraham. com.

Rev. King E. White Sr.

Comment

comments