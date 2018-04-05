Ribbon-Cutting Friday For Sisters II

The Benson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribboncutting ceremony will be held Friday at 6 p.m., during First Friday in Benson, for Sisters II Ice Cream Food Truck. The ribbon cutting will take place in front of the chamber office located at 122 E. Main St., Benson. Free samples will be provided.

First Friday in Benson is held each month from 6 until 9 p.m. when participating downtown businesses remain open late offering sales, samples and light refreshments. The event includes concessions, vendors and entertainment. For more information, call 919-894-3825.

