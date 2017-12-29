Richard B. ‘B.J.’ Lee Jr., 38

Richard Barry “B.J.” Lee, Jr. 38, of Dunn died Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017.

He was born July 27, 1979, in Harnett County. He was preceded in death by a stepbrother; Stacy McLamb.

He had attended Triton High School and had worked for Quality Awning Company in Coats.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Tiffani Brisson Lee; daughters, Zoe and Zalie Lee; father and stepmother, Barry and Monnie Lee of Coats; mother, Deborah Barley Parrish of Hampstead; brother, Chris Peoples of Jacksonville; and sister, Dawn Hornbuckle of Shelby.

Arrangements by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home of Dunn.

Richard Barry ‘B.J.’ Lee Jr.

