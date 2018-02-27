Richard C. Dickerson Jr., 45, of 306 Webster Drive, Dunn, died Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Dafford Funeral Home Chapel, 707 E. Edgerton St., Dunn, by Pastor Fred McNeill. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn.

Survivors include his wife, Pamela; stepchildren, Jasmine, Danielle and Jonathon; his father, Richard C. Dickerson Sr.; brothers, Kenneth Dickerson (Rhonda), Samual Dickerson (Sheila) and Richard Stroud (Siomara); sisters, Raietta Mainor (Raymond), Julie and Ciera; and father-in-law and mother-inlaw, Morris and Marie McNeill.

Visitation will be Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family will receive friends at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Morris McNeill, 3139 N. Ashe Ave., Dunn.

