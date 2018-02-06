Ricky G. Thornton Sr., 63

Ricky Glenn Thornton Sr., 63, of Dunn died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at his home.

He was born Feb. 10, 1954, in Harnett County to the late Lonnie Allen Thornton and Vera Jean Johnson Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Issac Allen Thornton. Mr. Thornton was the owner of Thornton Flooring for over 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing. He was a Tarheels fan.

A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday at Fellowship FWB Church, 1501 Fairground Road, Dunn, with the Rev. Chris Casey officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m. at the church and other times at the home of Annette Coats, 100 Rollingwoods Drive, Dunn.

Survivors include his daughters, Vera Jean Thornton and fiance Robbie Smith of Benson, Hillary Lynn Thornton of Dunn and Amber Nicole West of Dunn; son, Ricky Glenn Thornton Jr. of Dunn; sisters, Dorothy Jean Hodgeman and husband Steven of Idaho, and Annette T. Coats of Dunn; grandchildren, Kailey Smith, Carley Smith, Cadance Chestnutt, Camreigh Thornton, Kaiden Warren and Scarlett Grace Odom; nieces and nephews, Rodney Mac Hodgeman, Douglas Scott Hodgeman, Rhonda Jean Stephenson, Sonia Ann Ross, Tracy Elaine Lee, Vicky Heskey and Jennifer Gail Coats; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

