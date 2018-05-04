Road Rage Incident Leads To Chase

By RICK CURL

A Roseboro man was jailed Thursday night after a road rage incident led to a multi-vehicle wreck and a 50-mile chase.

According to police, Raymond Lee Bryant Jr., 44, was taken into custody after wreaking havoc along Interstate 95 in Harnett and Nash counties.

Around 4:20 p.m., Mr. Bryant was driving a 1997 Ford Ranger pickup “in a reckless manner” while northbound on I-95, where he became involved in a collision involving at least one other vehicle between mile markers 73 and 75, according to a press release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Mr. Bryant then exited the truck and fired what authorities say was a .20 gauge shotgun into the driver’s side of a tractor trailer that was stopped because of the wreck.

People inside the tractor trailer jumped from the passenger side of the vehicle and were not hurt. Mr. Bryant then attempted to escape the scene in the tractor trailer, but caused it to jackknife and block the northbound lanes.

“He did take what appears to be a .20 gauge shotgun and shot into the driver’s side of the tractor trailer that penetrated the window and went up through the sun visor,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said in a press conference Thursday night. “They were fortunate enough to jump out on the passenger side and get away, and then he approached another tractor trailer behind them and then approached the vehicle he carjacked.”

Mr. Bryant then left the tractor trailer and stole another truck at gunpoint, fled north on I-95, leaving the driver of the stolen truck behind.

The carjacking initiated a high-speed chase that included units from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department north on the interstate into Nash County where the suspect was taken into custody.

According to a Twitter post by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Bryant was taken into custody by a North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper without incident after the truck ran out of gas near the 144 mile marker was then transported to the Nash County Detention Center.

Mr. Bryant is currently being housed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond on charges of driving while intoxicated, felony speeding to elude, resisting a public official and failure to heed to blue lights/sirens as well as improper passing, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

According to Harnett County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Jeff Huber, the suspect was in possession of two shotguns at the time of the incident ­— and approximately 11 ounces of marijuana, with a street value of $1,650 — and a handgun that was later identified as belonging to the driver of the stolen truck.

“One of the shotguns was left at the scene in Harnett County,” Maj. Huber said. “The other was seized at the time of apprehension. As stated last night, a handgun was also recovered in Nash County. However, investigation has revealed that this handgun belongs to an occupant of the vehicle that was stolen.”

Federal law enforcement officials are also investigating the incident and Mr. Bryant could face additional charges as a result, according to law enforcement officials.

Local Impact

While the events were unfolding on I-95, the City of Dunn was feeling it’s own effects in the form of traffic concerns.

Dunn Police Chief Charles West told The Daily Record, his officers were very busy for a few hours.

He said officers were manning multiple intersections in order to maintain the safety of both residents and drivers until the interstate could be reopened, which it did around 8 p.m.

“We had a lot of factors due to the fact that we’ve got the sewer line closures,” he said. “That presented a problem when we started to divert traffic back into town.”

Despite the large number of vehicles that made their way through Dunn, there were only two reported accidents and both were property damage only and no injuries were reported.

“Other concerns we had were with the railroad,” he said. “We had a lot of vehicles wanting to stop on the tracks. So we had to address that because of safety.”

Chief West said they contacted both CSX and Amtrak to make them aware and ask for the trains to slow down before entering the area.

“We did contact their dispatch,” he said. “And they were notified.”

Chief West estimated between 5 and 7 p.m. were the worst for drivers.

Another area of concern during the chaos was how to deal with tractor trailers and the hazardous loads they sometimes carry.

“I guess you’d have to say that was a judgment call,” Chief West said when talking about where the large trucks were diverted. “Because there was so much volume of traffic during the high commuter times, it was an enormous job they had to do.”

Traffic was leaving I-95 at or before Exit 73 and traveled down U.S. 301.

Provided Help At The Scene

Dunn Police were also on the scene of the incident and did provide some assistance — along with members of the Dunn Emergency Management Services — in securing the scene, gathering information and providing traffic control.

“Two officers arrived on the scene and started securing it,” the chief said. “They determined it was a crime scene and started to assist. Dunn Police officers started gathering information to assist the sheriff’s office by getting witness names and contact information and making sure the scene was safe.”

Chief West credited the Dunn EMS with doing an outstanding job in helping control traffic at the scene.

“They were there assisting us as well,” he said. “I commend them for what they were doing assisting with traffic control.”

