Robert N. Hamilton, 80

Robert Neil Hamilton, 80, of Miami, Fla., formerly of Dunn, died Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, at his home. He was born Oct. 22, 1937, to the late Clayton Hamilton and Helen Nickelson Hamilton. He was also preceded in death by his brother, John Hamilton. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Dunn, where he served as a deacon and was a member of the American Legion.

A graveside service to commemorate the life of Mr. Hamilton was conducted Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. in Harnett Devotional Gardens with Dr. Len Keever officiating.

Survivors include his wife, Darlene Hamilton; sons, Robert Hamilton II and wife Rachel of Miami, Fla., David Hamilton and wife Paula of Zebulon; grandsons, David Wayne Hamilton and Cody Hamilton; and great-grandchildren, Trey Hamilton, Clyde Hamilton, Lily Hamilton and Luke Hamilton.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Dunn, 309 W. Broad St., Dunn, NC 28334.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

Comment

comments