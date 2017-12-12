Robert W. “Bob” Morgan of Braintree, Mass., died Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, at The VA Medical Center in Brockton after a lengthy illness. He was born in Johnston County, son of the late E. Earl and Marge E. (Turner) Morgan. Mr. Morgan was born, raised and educated in Harnett County. He served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was past Master of the John Cutler Lodge of Masons, and a member of The Aleppo Temple of Shriners in Wilmington.

Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Nov. 24 at The Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, Rockland, Mass. Burial followed at The Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

Survivors include his wife, Josephine Kokoros-Morgan; daughter, Karen Morgan-Zebora of North Carolina; stepchildren, George Kokoros and wife Linda Joan of Braintree, Paula O’Dierno and husband Randy of Brockton, Charles Kokoros and wife Denise of Braintree, Maria Charlton and husband James of North Grafton; brother, Larry Morgan and wife Ruth, Janice Moore, and Betty Collins, all of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Donations in Mr. Morgan’s memory may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

