Robert W. Jordan, 85

Robert William Jordan, 85, of 107 E. Underwood Ave., Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at Johnston Health.

Mr. Jordan was born on July 2, 1932, in Fluvanna County, Va., to the late Rixley Warren and Bessie Estelle Grubbs Jordan. He worked in the printing press industry and also was a grill cook.

Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include his wife, Ann Stallings Jordan; stepchildren, Sherry Oxendine of Kenly, Kathy Mosley of Willow Spring and Melvin of Willow Spring; stepgrandchildren, Brooks Anderson of Smithfield, Wesley Yates of Smithfield, Cassie Overton of Willow Spring, Heather Brannon of Greenville, Amanda Sherek of Erwin and Erica Escobar of Middlesex; and eight great-stepgrandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ann Jordan, 107 E. Underwood Ave., Smithfield, NC 27577, to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements by Rose & Graham Funeral Home.

