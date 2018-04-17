Roberts Makes Her Mark For Methodist

‘I’m just proud of her for working so hard and trying so hard to what she could do to go to college.

I’m just proud of her.’

— Jimmy Roberts, Sidney’s dad

By SHAUN SAVARESE

Of The Record Staff

Sidney Roberts started playing softball at the age of 8. She enjoys the on-field release that the game offers, saying, “If I’m having a bad day, I can easily go onto the field and take my mind off of things. It’s just something I enjoy doing.”

The first and third baseman, who began as a utility outfielder, estimates her current batting average is around .400. She finished her junior year with a reported .351 batting average, scoring 17 runs, driving in 16 more and hitting one home run.

Her travel softball coach, Eddie Adams sent his daughter to play softball for the Methodist Monarchs. His daughter and Roberts played together for years.

Mr. Adams said he spoke with the Methodist Monarchs softball head coach Ron Simpson about Roberts.

“Four of my players have played for Methodist,” Adams said. “She’s the fifth one.”

Roberts said she developed her game on Adam’s team, Infinity Fast Pitch out of Erwin.

“I sat the bench when I first started playing for him,” Roberts said. “And then I went up to bat, and coach Ron (Simpson) — the coach for Methodist — saw me.” Coach Simpson had scouted her ever since.

She thanked her parents for spending the time and money that allowed her to play the sport throughout her youth. “Now that I get to play at the next level, the collegiate level, this means a lot to me,” she said.

Her mother, Susan Roberts, said she was more than happy to assist her daughter in the pursuit of her dreams. “She always wanted to play college ball,” Mrs. Roberts said. “As long as she’s happy, we’re happy.”

She hopes to continue to play infield with the Fayetteville team and her parents are elated about her staying so close to home.

“That means a lot to us because her grandparents live in Fayetteville and I grew up in Fayetteville,” Mrs. Roberts said. “We’ve maybe missed one or two of her games her entire life. We’re always there.”

Adams has been coaching for more than a dozen years and he has had the privilege of watching many players, like Roberts, develop. His Erwin-based travel softball team, Infinity Fast Pitch, plays all over North Carolina and elsewhere. He called Roberts a hard-working utility player, who will do anything that is asked of her … including playing unfamiliar positions.

“She had a lot of older girls pave the way for her and now she’s one of the older girls,” Adams said. “Now she’s paving the way for a lot of younger girls that are on the team now.” He said Roberts was once on the lower half of the totem pole but paid her dues, improved her game until she earned a starting job and began to stand out.

“She sat the bench for two years (and worked) at practice real hard and then she took their place and has been playing ever since.”

Roberts — a future nursing student, who’s already earned her nurse’s assistant certification — is focused on her academic and athletic future.

“I’m just happy I get to play a sport that I love for four years while (I’m) physically still able,” she said.

