Ronnie L. Parker, 61

Ronnie Lee Parker, 61, of Antioch Church Road, Dunn, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

He was born on May 12, 1956, in Harnett County, son of the late Sherwood Parker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Parker; a grandson, Holden Johnson; and a sister, Diane Parker Mr. Parker was a carpenter in the building industry.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Grace Chapel Church.

Survivors include his mother, Earlene Byrd Parker of Dunn; daughters, Amanda Norris (Charles) of Coats, Ashley McNeill (Jarrod) of Erwin, Andrea Parker (Jeremy Johnson) of Erwin; grandchildren, Caleb Spengel, Haley Johnson and Maverick Norris; sister, Darlene Canipe (Cliff) of Conway, S.C.; and brothers, James Dennis Parker, Douglas Parker and Mickey Wayne Parker, all of Dunn.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour prior to the service, at Grace Chapel Church.

Arrangements by Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

