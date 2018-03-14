Rosie Lee Baldwin, 70, of Lillington died Monday, March 12, 2018, at Universal Health Care in Lillington.

She was born in Tazewell County, Va., the daughter of the late Kenneth Rudolph and Margie Newberry Baldwin. Miss Baldwin was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Baldwin; and a sister, Betty Lawrence.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Thursday at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington with Pastor Jeff Hyder officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at Harnett Memorial Park.

Survivors include a sister, Patsy Paul and husband Larry of Bunnlevel; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Linden, P.O. Box 248, Linden, NC 28356.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

