Roy C. Norris, 83

Roy Clayton Norris, 83, of Erwin died Thursday, March 8, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mila Norris; and a brother, Howard Norris.

Funeral services will be held this morning at 11 at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin. Interment will be at Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Jane Norris; sons, Ricky Norris and wife Patricia of Athens, Ala., Edward R. Norris and wife Deborah of Bristol, Conn.; stepson, Michael L. Jackson of Eastover; stepgrandson, Bill Wheeler; and sisters, Linda N. Wood of Clayton, Helon N. Gaster and husband Thurman of Clinton, Patsy N. Tripp and husband Ben of Erwin.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

