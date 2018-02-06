Rozelle T. Stewart, 98

Rozelle Cornelius Thomas Stewart, 98, died Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Emerald Rehabilitation Center of Lillington.

Mrs. Stewart was born in Harnett County on Nov. 6, 1919, to the late Armour Mack and Lillian Baker Thomas. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, K. Paul Stewart; daughter, Betty Stewart Houser; granddaughter, LaRhonda Rose Temple Shanholtz; grandson, Kenneth Worth Temple; sisters, Elsie Yarborough, Exie Lee Welch, Margaret Eller, Mattie Atkins and Genevive Holland; and brother, Louis Thomas.

Mrs. Stewart worked many years in the sewing industry, retiring from Tracor MBA as one of the two plant managers in the early 1980s. She was a member of Lillington Baptist Church and former member of Harmony Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school for 34 years. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting and gardening.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 3 p.m. Friday at Lillington Baptist Church with the Rev. Daniel Selman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service, in the church sanctuary. A private graveside service will be conducted at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington.

Survivors include her son, Kermit Harold Stewart and wife Jean of Raleigh; daughter, Peggy Currin and husband Larry of Lillington; sonin- law, John Houser of Lillington; grandchildren, Michael Stewart (Diane), Judith Stewart, Jeffrey Stewart (Tracy) and Catherine C. Jones; 12 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington.

