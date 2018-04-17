Ruby E. Jones, 87

Ruby Elliott Jones, 87, of Fuquay-Varina died Friday, April 13, 2018, at Universal Healthcare, Fuquay-Varina.

She was employed for 33 years at Senters Rest Home, Fuquay-Varina.

Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday at Cutts Chapel FWB Church, 210 W. Church St., Angier, by Pastor Thomas Washington Jr. Burial will be at Wake Chapel Memorial Gardens, Fuquay-Varina.

Survivors include daughters, Diana E. McCollum of Fuquay-Varina and Sandra E. Vance of North Chesterfield, Va.; sons, Glenn Massey of the home, Robert Manning of Baltimore, Md., and Dexter Elliott (Barbara) of Garner; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be today from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Angier. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the church.

