Ruby M. Fuller, 81

Ruby Mae McKoy Fuller, 81, of 42 Farmhouse Court, Sanford, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Central Harnett Hospital.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Walker Memorial Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m.

Survivors include sisters, Annie Hunt and Rosanna Freeman; nephews, Harvey Walden (Marva), Tracy McKay (Sandra) and John McLean (Mary); nieces, Kimberly Freeman, Tulesa Brewington (Randy), Stephanie Freeman-Perry (Charles), Jessie Walker and Susan (Bobby) Davis; godchildren, Cheryl Edwards and Tulesa Brewington; a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.

