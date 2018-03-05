Rufus W. Johnson, 89

Rufus Western Johnson, 89, of 9201 Rattlesnake Road, Va., died Thursday, March 1, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Johnson was born in Johnston County on Jan. 31, 1929, to the late Daniel Gardner and Susan Catherine Johnson of Four Oaks. He was preceded in death by his son, Rufus “Danny” Daniel Johnson. He was a welder and worked with Martin’s Super Market and was a member of Belmont United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were 3 p.m. March 3 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks. Officiating was the Rev. Roy Johnson. Burial followed in Barbour’s Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Four Oaks.

Survivors include his wife, Meta F. Johnson of Bon Air, Va.; daughter, Phyllis Byrd-Reynolds of Weems, Va.; brother, the Rev. Roy Johnson of Dunn; sisters, Evelyn Register of Benson, Frances Newman of Irvington, Ala., Wilma Jean Norris of Clayton and Sandra Sherrill of Raleigh; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 23058; or to the Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230.

