Rupert J. McLean, 56

Rupert Joe McLean, 56, of 2204 Spring Lane, Sanford, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 23, 1961, in Lillington to Deacon Joe Felton McLean Sr. and the late Mother Ruth Belle McKay McLean. He graduated from Harnett Central High in 1980 where his senior class peers voted him as “Best Looking Male.” He later enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps as an infantry corpsman. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1980-1983. Mr. McLean was serving in Beirut, Lebanon in 1983, when a suicide bomber drove a truck of explosives in the building which killed 241 U.S. Marines. He retired in 2007 from Honeywell in Moncure after 20 years of service. He married Penny Burch and from this union he had two sons.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at Cape Fear Conference “A” Headquarters, Erwin. Interment followed at Sandhills Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Headen McLean; his sons, Rupert Jezreel McLean (Charity) and Garren James McLean; stepdaughter, Latonya Smith Frazelle (Lewis); his father, Joe Felton McLean Sr. (Lucy); siblings, Joe F. McLean Jr. (Hester), Jerome McLean Sr., Michael McLean Sr. (Karen), Reuben McLean (Eva), Doris McLean Bates (Charles), Rebecca Barber (William), Davey McLean, Henry McLean (Jessica) and Ruth Michelle Chapman (Elijah); stepsisters, Dorothy Williams (Anthony) and Jeanette Keyes (Kenneth); grandsons, Malachi Xavier McLean and Adam James McLean; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.

Rupert Joe McLean

Comment

comments