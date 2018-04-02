Ruth W. Pleasant, 79

Ruth West Pleasant, 79, of 880 Guy Road, Angier, died Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Mrs. Pleasant was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Johnston County to the late Osbert F. and Sarah Norris West. She was also preceded in death by a son, Curtis Jones; and her brothers, Billy West and Floyd West. Mrs. Pleasant was a member of Red Hill PFWB Church. She was employed by Terry Hill Manufacturing Company for over 20 years and worked at Walmart for 10 years prior to her retirement. She was a homemaker.

Funeral services were 2 p.m. March 31 at Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Coats. Officiating will be the Rev. Donnie Barbour. Burial followed in Banner Chapel Church Cemetery, Benson.

Survivors include her husband, Glenwood A. “Teeny” Pleasant; children, Mike West and wife Robin of Dunn, Andy Jones and wife Theresa of Coats; stepchildren, Truelah Brinkerhoff and husband Tom of Erwin, Steve Pleasant and wife Loretta of Coats, Danny Pleasant and wife Shelia of Angier; daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Jones Pollard of Coats; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

