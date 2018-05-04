Salem Presbyterian Church Observes 150th Anniversary

What creates a church?

Who are the people who long for a spiritual center in their specific community?

How does inspiration evolve to establish a formal environment where people can gather to worship a Higher Power, study scriptures, and enjoy music and fellowship?

Such ideas are being discussed by members of Salem Presbyterian Church as the congregation prepares to observe 150 years of serving its community. The church is located at 3554 Avents Ferry Road, Sanford at the corner of Salem Church Road, 3 miles from Broadway.

Parishioners and the current pastor, the Rev. Tyler Williams, are inviting everyone to a special celebration on Sunday, May 20. The main speaker will be WRAL-TV’s longtime anchor Bill Leslie who will share a spiritual message and music from 11 a.m. to noon. The service will be followed by food in the fellowship hall and an oldtimey “dinner on the grounds.”

Faye Cotten Cameron is excited about the big celebration and has been a member of Salem Presbyterian Church for about 50 years. After marrying Cecil Cameron in 1957 and settling on his family’s land across the road from the church, Faye became totally involved in the community and heard many stories about the creation of a church named Salem and later a school on the same site. Cecil’s parents, Clarence and Eunice Maddox Cameron, and their ascendants had been involved in the church since its formation.

Church Connected To Buffalo Presbyterian Faye said that “many details of the church’s beginning lie dormant, buried somewhere in a distant past in the minds and hearts of its organizers, however, the founders accomplished their mission.”

Some folks traveled 12 miles to Buffalo Presbyterian Church, which was founded in 1979 by Scottish Highlanders and continues to operate on Carthage Street in Sanford. Back then, two churches spawned from Buffalo — Euphronia in 1820 and St. Andrews in 1864 — before Salem was launched.

Cecil noted that during a regular meeting of the Presbytery of Fayetteville in spring 1868 at the Union Church in Moore County, a petition was presented to the Presbytery, signed by Dr. John W. McKay, John Dalrymple, and others. It requested the organization of a new congregation to meet at a new location known as Salem.

Absalom Kelly agreed to donate 8 acres of land and potential members built a brush arbor to hold services. A small building was planned and supervised in its construction by William McNair, who became one of the church’s first ruling elders.

In response to the petition, a committee was appointed by the Presbytery consisting of ministers Martin McQueen and Neill McKay and ruling elder Evander McGilvary. The charge was given to them to organize the new congregation and on May 16, 1868, Salem Presbyterian Church was founded. The Rev. Neill McKay was called to serve the new congregation as its stated supple pastor for one-third of his time.

The newly formed congregation and the committee of Fayetteville Presbytery elected Dr. John W. McKay and William Mc-Nair as ruling elders and ordained John Dalrymple and Absalom Kelly as deacons.

Highlights Of Salem’s Origins The original session book for Salem Presbyterian Church lists the following names as charter members at Salem: Absalom Kelly, John Dalrymple, William McNair, John G. Dalrymple, Elizabeth McNair, Nancy Campbell, Rosanna Thomas, Mary Buchanan, Mary Jane Sloan, Mary D. Sheppard, Nancy Sheppard, Mary Jane Sheppard, Alha V. Sheppard, Margaret McNeill, Sarah Catherine McNeill, Margaret Mc-Farland, Aranette McFarland, Margaret Salmon, Caroline Salmon, Emily S. McLeod, James Dalrymple and Margaret S. Dalrymple, all by transfer of letter from Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Moore County.

Mary E. McKay, Sarah L. McKay and Wilson J. McKay converted their membership from Tizra Presbyterian Church near Lillington. Dr. John W. McKay moved his membership from Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church. Isabella Weldon was received on profession of faith.

In addition to these 27 charter members, 15 black former slaves joined the congregation were the names of Moses, Joe, Lucy, Phillis, Robert, William, Jane, Anny, Catherine, Matilda, Jefferson, Sylva, Tilly and Ellison, all former servants of N. and J.W. McKay and Jane, a past servant of John Sheppard. They sat in the balcony of the church, called the slave gallery, which was removed during a renovation in 1910.

In the 1880s, Kelly gave an additional acre so Salem School could be established for children of the members and for other youngsters in the community. The pupils were taught by Nannie Copeland who married Alexander “Sandy” Kelly. Roll books list students by the last name Dalrymple, Howard, Hunter, McNair, Thomas, Womack and Yarborough.

Meanwhile, other Presbyterian churches spun out from Buffalo, including White Hill in 1881, Gulf in 1882, Jonesboro in 1885, Pocket in 1890, and First Presbyterian in Sanford in 1894.

Broadway Presbyterian Church was founded through a commission appointed by the Fayetteville Presbytery and opened October 1910 in downtown Broadway.

Cecil and Faye said a lot of information is recorded in the minutes of the district sessions and congregational meetings and several history books have been published. An updated version will be available at the celebration in May.

The Rev. Tyler Williams, pastor at Salem, says he is still putting the pieces of the history together. He is impressed with the congregation, the music and the magic of a spiritual center that has served the community for 150 years.

“The purpose of the church is to serve as a beacon of light for its members and visitors and we are accomplishing this mission,” he said.

In 1980, members gather for an adult Sunday school class.

This drawing of Salem Presbyterian Church was created in 2004 by well-known Sanford native and artist Jerry Miller, now of Cary. The church is located 3 miles from Broadway at 3554 Avents Ferry Road, Sanford, at the corner of Salem Church Road and N.C. 42.

WRAL-TV's longtime anchor

Bill Leslie will share a spiritual message and music from 11 a.m. to noon at the 150th anniversary on Sunday, May 20.

Absalom Kelly agreed to donate 8 acres of land for Salem Presbyterian Church in 1868.

Potential members created a brush arbor to hold services until a structure could be built.

