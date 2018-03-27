Sampson Deputies Seize 17 Pounds Of Cocaine

According to a press release, Sampson County deputies seized a large quantity of cocaine and arrested three people following a traffic stop on Interstate 40 Sunday.

During the stop, deputies established probable cause to search the vehicle where they discovered approximately 17 pounds of cocaine located inside the vehicle.

As a result, Felix Junior Agosto Garcia, 35, of Albuquerque, N.M., was charged with one count of conspiring to traffic cocaine.

Hector Guillermo Ruiz, 27, of Teachy, N.C., and Edwin Johnny Fuentes, 41, of Elizabeth, N.J., were charged with two counts of conspiring to traffic cocaine. A bond was set $1 million secured for all three suspects who were secured in the Sampson County Detention Center.

“Through the proactive and diligent efforts of deputies, these drugs and dealers have been removed from the streets,” Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said. “I applaud the dedication of my deputies in their continued pursuit in fighting to keep drugs off our streets.”

Garcia

Ruiz

Fuentes

