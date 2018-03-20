Sandra C. Ryals, 68, of Coats died Sunday, March 18, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Max Arthur and Unita Ruth Coles; son, Larry Arthur Ryals; sisters, Maxine Jernigan and Delilah Coles; brother, Joey Coles; and granddaughter, Emily Faye Ryals.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel, Erwin. Interment will be at the Ryals Family Cemetery, Coats.

Survivors include her husband, Larry G. Ryals; daughters, Teresa R. Turnage of Benson, and Sherry R. Clark, Barbara L. Ryals and Melissa R. Johnson, all of Coats; a son, Michael Ryals of Dunn; sister, Elaine Lands of Lenoir; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.

