Sansom To Honor Pastor For 50 Years In Ministry

Sunday during the morning worship service, the congregation at Sansom Community Church will recognize and honor their pastor, the Rev. Jerome Pope and his wife, Ann, for their 50 years in the ministry.

Rev. Pope was called into the ministry on April 23, 1968, as pastor of Pleasant Grove OFWB Church. He began his ministry speaking at many area churches, as well as holding revivals, cottage prayer meetings and speaking at area rest homes.

Rev. and Mrs. Pope are presently in their 40th year pastoring Sansom Community Church, which is located at 2896 Arrowhead Road, Dunn, off U.S. 301, near the Food Lion Distribution Center.

The Rev. Randy Carter, superintendent of the Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church conference, will be the guest speaker Sunday at 10:45 a.m. A covered-dish lunch will follow in the church’s fellowship hall.

Pastor Pope expresses freely that to him it has been a blessing and a great honor to have been called into the ministry of the Lord and share His holy word with others.

Rev. Jerome and Ann Pope

