Sara M. Gillikin, 84

Sara Mae Gillikin, 84, of Dunn Road, Erwin, died Thursday, April 19, 2018. She was born Aug. 24, 1933, at Fort Bragg to the late Iastan “Jack” Hallam and Thelma Nadine Williams Hallam. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hallam. She enjoyed spending time outdoors, working in her yard, cutting her grass and tending to her garden. She was affiliated with Freedom Bikers Church of Fayetteville and Godwin Presbyterian Church.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Old Bluff Church Cemetery on Old Bluff Church Road in Wade with the Rev. J.D. Tew officiating.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Gillikin; sons, Dennis Dale King of Texas, Wayne Iastan King and wife Sue of Smithfield, Tracy Douglas King and wife Susan Kayreen of Godwin; daughter, Donna Marie Wade-Smith and husband Howard of Godwin; stepdaughters, Helen Gillikin-Willis and husband David Charles of Otway, Judy Gillikin Albright of Godwin, Deborah Barber and husband Bobby of Texas, Diane Herman and husband Jeff of Virginia, Dale Gillikin and husband Dan Smith of Newport, N.C.; five grandchildren; seven stepgrandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cromartie-Miller Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to a church of your choice.

