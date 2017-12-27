Sarah B. Mulcahy, 76

Sarah Ann Bunn Mulcahy, 76, of Erwin died Tuesday morning, Dec. 26, 2017, at her home. She was born Jan. 20, 1941, to the late Fred C. and Naomi Estelle McLeod Bunn. Mrs. Mulcahy was a graduate of Erwin High School.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Thomas Greene officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect FWB Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Richard C. Mulcahy Jr.; sons, Ricky Mulcahy and wife Zada of Dunn, Fredrick Michael Mulcahy and wife Robin of Dunn; sisters, Pat Bowman and husband Worth of Angier, and Marie Smith of Clayton; grandchildren, Justin Mulcahy, Brain Mulcahy, Daniel Mulcahy and wife Misty; and greatgrandchild, John Mulcahy.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks memorials be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Sarah Ann Bunn Mulcahy

Comment

comments