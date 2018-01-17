Sarah K. Garcia, 59

Sarah Katrina Garcia, 59, of Nashville, Ga., formerly of Sampson County, died Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hillcrest Cemetery by the Rev. Sherrill Boykin.

Survivors include her husband, Salome Garcia; children, Krystal Johnston and Katie Berger, both of Virginia, and Jonathan Garcia of Georgia; four grandchildren; a brother, Roy Horne Jr.; and sisters, Judy Williams, Barbara Gohlson and Rose Preston.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home, Newton Grove.

Sarah Katrina Garcia

Comment

comments