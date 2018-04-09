Sarah S. Horrell, 73

Sarah Smith Horrell, 73, of Erwin died Thursday, April 5, 2018.

She was born Feb. 8, 1945, in Dunn. Her parents were the late Welton Smith and Vida Mae Smith. She worked as a child support enforcement officer until retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and working in the yard. She also enjoyed going to the beach and camping.

She was preceded in death by her husband, C.J. Horrell.

The service for Mrs. Horrell was held April 8 at 3 p.m. at Sansom Community Church in Dunn. The service was officiated by the Revs. Turner Matthews and Jerome Pope. Interment followed the service at Erwin Memorial Park.

Survivors include her son, Arthur Weeks of Willow Spring; her daughters, Beverly Oakley and husband David of Emerald Isle, Elaine Ellis and husband Condary of Dunn; her stepson,Gary Horrell and wife Winnie of Erwin; her stepdaughter, Sheila Beasley and husband Ricky of Coats; her sister, Belinda Sessoms and husband Glendell “Bunky” of Erwin; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements by West & Dunn Funeral Home in Erwin.

