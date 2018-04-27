Scavenger Hunt April 28 In Benson

The Benson Center for Active Aging will hold its annual Scavenger Hunt fundraiser Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Check-in will be at noon and the event will start at the Benson Singing Grove.

If you’re up for the challenge, get a team together for this community- wide hunt which is open to all ages. Families are encouraged to participate. If you sign up early, the cost is $20 per team to play. Cost at the event will be $25.

Prizes include $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $75 for third place.

For more information, call 919701-1477.

Comment

comments