SCENES FROM THIS CHRISTMAS SEASON

The Dunn Police Athletic & Activities League (PAL) kids were on several floats in the Dunn parade including this one. Jason McLean, 12, also with PAL, filmed the students. He was up in the bucket of the city’s bucket truck. It wasn’t raised but it was still above the crowd.

The Sampson County Roadsters perform manuevers in the Newton Grove parade Saturday morning.

Dunn Clown Donnie Phillips drops his pants (his signature move) while dancing with Linda Baggarley of Clinton. He was dancing with her when he made the surprise move. ‘I just expected him to come here and give me a hug,’ said Ms. Baggarley, who was celebrating her birthday Saturday at the Newton Grove parade.

Janice Edwards of Spivey’s Corner dressed Lennox up right festive, hairbow and all, at the Newton Grove parade Saturday.

The Midway High School band marches down Broad Street in Dunn Saturday. The band turned to the side in front of the reviewing stand to play for those seated there. Joshua Tew is the director.

Christi West with Aha Moments Day Care in Four Oaks dressed up like the Grinch in the Four Oaks parade held Saturday. The parade was part of a festival which included vendors and bounce houses.

Part of the annual Christmas On Main celebration in Benson includes lighting the town’s tree. Above, from left, Junior Miss Benson Emerson Bunn, Little Miss Benson Avery Lassiter and Miss Benson Charli Rosenburg light the tree Friday night.

Jeremiah, Malachi, Porscha, Michael and Messiah Twine get their taste of the Christmas spirit as they enjoy the entrants in this year’s Angier Christmas parade which was held Saturday.

Harnett Central High School cheerleaders were among those who participated in the annual Angier Christmas parade Saturday in front of hundreds of viewers.

Kayla Johnson, 5 months old, of Four Oaks managed to stay awake for the Four Oaks parade. The night before she fell asleep 15 minutes into the Benson Christmas celebration.

South Johnston Trojans Pop Warner cheerleader Mariah Johnson gives the high kick in the Four Oaks parade. She is 9 years old and goes to Benson Elementary School.

Benson welcomed a special visitor from the North Pole during Friday’s Christmas On Main. Above, Mr. Kris Kringle is joined by his helper, Connor Stephenson, as they greet visitors during the parade.

