March 3-4 — at FTCC Invitational (Keith Hills Golf Club, Buies Creek); March 9-11 — at Apprentice School Tournament (Myrtle Beach); April 7-8 – Cougar Classic (Anderson Creek Golf Club); April 21-22 — at Regionals (Sanford Golf Club and Whispering Pines Country Club); June 5-8 — at NJCAA National Tournament (Chautauqua Golf Club, Chautauqua, N.Y.).

