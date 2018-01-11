School Board To Pursue Second Early College

• State-mandated school start bemoaned.

The Harnett County School Board voted to begin pursuing a second location for an early college program in the western part of the county.

The board voted to move the opening of an early college in the western part of the county up on the priority list of needs. That list will be presented to county commissioners.

The first option for the new school would be renovating the Benhaven Elementary School that is currently in use as a school for grades kindergarten through fifth grade.

Construction of a new Benhaven Elementary School is now underway in the Western Harnett Industrial Park which is located on N.C. 87 near the Olivia community. The park was never developed and county leaders decided to use part of the land for the new school. The school is set to open for the 2019 school year and the current Benhaven Elementary School will close at that time.

School leaders estimate it would take approximately $10 million to renovate the three buildings at the current Benhaven site to make it usable as an early college.

The old Boone Trail Elementary site is another possible location for the early college.

School Board member Eddie Jaggers proposed another option.

“I would like to see what it would cost for us to build a new building for the early college,” Mr. Jaggers said.

A specific option for a site was not discussed.

If the Benhaven site is used, the existing library would be used as a community library when school was not in session.

Harnett County opened its first early college program at the beginning of the current school year. That school, in the old Harnett Training School site on Johnson Street in Dunn, houses students from all areas of the county, but mostly from west of the Cape Fear River.

The early college program allows students to complete their high school work and complete their associate degree from Central Carolina Community College at the same time.

School leaders want a similar program in the western part of the county.

The board approved a school calendar for next year, with one member, Roger Farina, voting against it.

Mr. Farina said his protest vote was to bring attention to state requirements for school calendars. In North Carolina, school must start no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26.

“We need more say in how we do our calendar,” Mr. Farina said.

Other state mandates require that school districts maintain 185 days, or 1,025 hours of instructional time each year.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Fleming said he would also like more flexibility.

“I do hope in the future we will have more flexibility in the start dates of our school calendar,” Dr. Fleming said. “We would like to have high school exams completed before Christmas.”

The board voted to approve the second of two calendar options. The second option was supported by 67 percent of people who responded to a survey about the calendar. The school year will start next year on Monday, Aug. 27. Christmas break will run from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1. Spring break will be the week of April 14. The last day of school will be June 14.

Dr. Fleming told the board because of earlier action this year, days missed last week due to inclement weather will not have to be made up.

The board voted at the beginning of the current school year to add 10 minutes to each instructional day.

The plan allowed the district to accumulate an additional five days which can be used as snow make up-days.

The district now has one day and two hours left before makeup days will have to be scheduled.

“We are fortunate to have the ability to use instruction hours instead of school days,” Dr. Fleming said.

The board also voted to change the current schedule making Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 regular school days. Jan. 25 will be a mandatory teacher workday and Jan. 26 will now be an optional work day. The change allows the district 89 days in the first semester and 88 days in the second semester.

