Schools Put On Lockdown After Shooting

Two Harnett County Schools were put on lockdown Friday after two suspects shot into a home and injured one person before fleeing the scene.

Both Johnsonville and Benhaven Elementary Schools were placed on lockdown as a precautionary action Friday morning. Harnett County Schools Public Information Officer Natalie Ferrell said the lock downs at each school lasted approximately one hour. Neither school is in direct proximity to where the shooting occurred. A sheriff’s deputy was placed at each school as a precautionary measure.

The lockdowns became necessary after two masked persons kicked in the front door of a home on Marks Road just after 11 a.m.

One of the suspects, a white male, entered the home armed with a long gun.

The resident shot at the suspect inside the home. The suspect then exited the home and shot into the home from the front yard hitting one suspect inside the home.

Both suspects then left the scene on foot. The other suspect was described as a black male.

Both suspects were wearing camouflage coats during the incident.

The black male was wearing shorts and military-type boots. The shooting victim was not transported to hospital for injuries.

Officers recovered a handgun in the front yard of the home. They were using K-9 search teams to find the suspects, but as of late Friday there were no arrests made in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, 910-893-9111.

