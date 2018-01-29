Score Big … Six Game Rules For Food Safety

Super Bowl Sunday is an American tradition of football, friends and food. In fact, it’s a day-long food fest that, next to Thanksgiving Day, is the second -largest day for food consumption in the United States. Public health officials with the Harnett County Health Department are encouraging residents, as you plan Super Bowl festivities, make sure to keep health and safety in mind during your celebrations.

Tackling a buffet at your Super Bowl gathering? Practice these food safety game rules provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Harnett County Health Department.

1. Keep it clean. Before you eat or handle food, thoroughly wash your hands, food prep tools and surfaces, and all fruits and veggies.

2. Cook it well. Measure minimum internal temperatures with a food thermometer. For party favorites, like chicken wings and ground beef sliders, make sure that they reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit and 160 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively. Invest in a good food thermometer.

3. Keep it safe. Use chafing dishes, slow cookers and warming trays to keep hot foods at 140 degrees Fahrenheit or more. Keep cold foods, like salsa and dips, at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder. Nest serving dishes in bowls of ice or use small trays. Replace ice often. Be aware of the “danger zone” between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where harmful bacteria grows.

4. Watch the time. Follow recommended microwave cooking and standing times (the extra minutes needed for food to cook completely).Track how long foods have been on the buffet. Discard after two hours.

5. Avoid mix-ups. Separate raw meats from ready-to-eat foods, like veggies. Provide serving utensils and small plates to discourage eating directly from bowls with dips.

6. Protect all “to-gos.” Discard foods that have been on the buffet over two hours. Divide leftovers into smaller portions, place in shallow containers and refrigerate.

For more information, log onto the Harnett County Health Department’s website at www.harnett. org/health or call the health department at 910-893-7550.

