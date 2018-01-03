Senie W. Williams, 81

Senie Wilson Williams, 81, of Spivey’s Corner died Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, at Sampson Regional Medical Center. She was born in Sampson County on Sept. 7, 1936, to the late Rand and Erma Royal Wilson. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Rand Wilson Jr., George Wilson and Jesse Wilson.

Mrs. Williams was a beautician for over 50 years and a lifetime member of Shady Grove Church.

A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove Church by the Rev. Chris Hall. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Bambridge L. Williams; a son, Michael Williams and wife Susan of Fayetteville; a sister, Yvonne Jordan of Newton Grove; grandchildren, Terri Smith and Alex Williams; and a great-grandson, Henry Smith.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Church, 7605 Newton Grove Highway, Dunn, NC 28334.

Senie Wilson Williams

Comment

comments