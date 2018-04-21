Senior Adult Day Observed At Spring Branch

Senior adults were honored April 15 at Spring Branch Baptist Church for Senior Adult Day. Each year, two seniors are selected as the honorees. This year, they were Donald and Kathryn Daniels. Donald And Kathryn Daniels

Donald Daniels was born Dec. 8, 1956, to the late Donnie and Lenora Daniels in Dunn. He attended Plain View and Midway High School.

Kathryn “Kathy” Daniels was born Dec. 19, 1958, to the late Charles and Lois Branch. She graduated from Dunn High School and attended Methodist College earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. In 1977, Mrs. Daniels went to work for Morganite Inc., where she served for 25 years. In 2003, she returned to school and earned a radiology degree from Johnston Community College.

Mr. Daniels joined Spring Branch Baptist Church in 2003. He has served on the Homecoming Committee, Christian Care Committee, Christmas Decorating Committee and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Mrs. Daniels joined Spring Branch Baptist in 2000. She has served as Sunday school teacher of the Beacon Class, Jessie Herring Class and the Erma Phillips Class. Mrs. Daniels has also taught Christian Church and Vacation Bible School. She has served on the Christian Care Committee, Homecoming Committee and Christmas Decorating Committee.

Mr. Daniels is the owner of D& K Muffler Shop in Dunn and retired from public work in 2017. He is also a retired firefighter with the Dunn Fire Department.

Mrs. Daniels works for the Department of Defense at Womack Medical Center as a CT technologist.

Donald and Kathryn Daniels

