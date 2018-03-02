Senior Games Fast Approaching

From Harnett County Parks And Recreation

Registration is currently being accepted for the 2018 Mid-Carolina Senior Games, for senior residents 50 years of age or older of Cumberland, Harnett and Sampson counties. The games run from April 11-30.

Late entry registration runs through March 21 and is $15. For out-of-county residents,

The events taking place in Harnett County include:

Thursday, April 12

• 9 a.m.: 800 M Run, Campbell University

• 9:30 a.m.: 5K Race Walk (3.1 Miles), Campbell University

• Wednesday, April 18

• 9 a.m.: 1500 Meter Run (1 Mile), Campbell University

• 10 a.m.: 100 Meter Dash, Campbell University

• 10:15 a.m.: 400 Meter Dash,

registration is $20. Save $1 off registration when registration is completed at torch.ncseniorgames.org.

Physical entry forms and additional information can be printed off at http://www.mccog. org/aging_about.asp or can be picked up at Harnett County Parks and Recreation at 420 McKinney Parkway in Lillington between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Campbell University

• 10:40 a.m.: 50 Meter Dash, Campbell University

• 11 a.m.: 200 Meter Dash, Campbell University

Tuesday, April 24

• 10 a.m.: Croquet, Town of Lillington Park, Chamber Field

• 9 a.m.: 5K Run (3.1 miles), Campbell University

• 10:30 a.m.: 1500 M Race Walk (1 Mile), Campbell University

• 1 p.m.: Cornhole, Al Woodall Municipal Park, Erwin

Comment

comments