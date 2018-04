Green Leaf Care Center in Lillington is hosting a Barrier Awareness Day on Saturday. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center which is located at 2041 N.C. 210 in Lillington. The event will feature various health screenings including blood pressure, fall risk assessments, vision tests, glucose checks and other things. Anyone who wants more information, may call 910-893-8181.

