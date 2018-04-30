Serious Series Scheduled For South

. Two-game set with conference-leading Cleveland set to start tonight.

The Greater Neuse 3A baseball standings will be finalized on Thursday at South Johnston, when the Trojans host the Cleveland Rams, on senior night, at 7. South Johnston will first travel to Cleveland tomorrow to begin a series that could change the regional playoff seeding indefinitely.

South Johnston and Cleveland share the best overall record in the conference, both at 11-9. However, the Rams Greater Neuse 3A winning percentage is currently more than one point greater than the Trojans. Five teams are within one win of each other in the conference standings. Three teams sit at 5-3 and two teams, including South Johnston, have four conference wins. Pictured, in no particular order, are Ben Stafford, David Honeycutt, Brayden Kauppi, Jackson Raynor, Carter Beal, Kyle Raulerson, Clayton Blackmon, Dalton Benson, Clay Milburn, Dylan Honeycutt, Zachary McLamb, Javier Amezquita, Drew Moore, Jay McKenzie, Grant Millay, Jacob Norris, Josh Schindler, Aubrey Pollard, Josh Parker and Parker Stewart.

Daily Record Photos/Shaun Savarese

In softball, the Lady Trojans sit in second place in a conference dominated by the very same Cleveland Rams they face tomorrow and Thursday. The Lady Rams (13-2, 8-0) have not lost a conference game this season, and have a firm grip on first place. Going into the series with Cleveland, South Johnston (10-6, 5-2) is just one conference win ahead of the West Johnston Wildcats. The Lady Trojans will finish their regular season at home, on Friday versus South Lenoir.

Top from left are Emma Jernigan, Kandis Adams, Bethany Jackson, Koler Ellis, Kelly Dorman, Logan Blackmon. Bottom from left are Samantha Morton, Courtney Garris, Kyndal Woodard, Carmen Keene, Mackenzie Honeycutt and Katie Mitchell. Not pictured is Savannah Lockamy.

