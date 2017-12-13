Sharhonda L. Davis, 30, of 603 N. King St., Dunn, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, at North Shore Hospital in Miami, Fla.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Walker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 163 Irene Roberts Road, Lillington. Interment will follow at Resthaven Cemetery, Dunn. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m at the funeral home. Friends are also being received at the home. Survivors include a son, Har-Court Morris of Miami, Fla.; her father, Terry Lee Davis of Dunn; her mother, Toni Langston of Miami; brothers; Antonio Langston (Tyjirah), Terry Davis Jr. and Stacy Myles, all of Dunn, Tyrece Dixion of North Dakota, Demetrius Johnson of Benson, Javonte Cameron of Dunn and Marcellus Braddy of Covington, Ga.; sisters, Jasmine Dixion of Dunn, LaQuitcha Davis of Dunn, Aaliyah Davis of Lillington, Shaman Sankey of Lillington, MaKayla Davis of Dunn, Kania’ Davis of Dunn, Tytiana Davis of Benson, Octavia Hart of Erwin, Dahtay Zahart of Erwin, Trenika McDuffie of Erwin, Sacoria Smith of Clayton and Destiny Wilson of Fayetteville; and Kathy Chance of Dunn (aunt who raised her).

Sharhonda L. Davis

