Sheriff Investigates School Threat

A Harnett County Sheriff’s car sits outside Highland Middle School Friday morning. Deputies responded when school administrators became aware of a text message threatening violence at the school.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat made at a Harnett County middle school Friday morning.

Harnett County Schools Public Information officer Natalie Ferrell said school administrators became aware of a text that threatened violence at Highland Middle School early in the school day Friday. Administrators then notified law enforcement officials who then began an investigation.

Parents were notified of the threat via the school system’s call notification system. Parents of students at Highland Elementary School, which is next to the middle school, were also notified about the threat.

Sheriff Wayne Coats said his department is “taking the threat seriously.”

Major Jeff Huber with the sheriff’s department said no arrests have been made in the case and it is believed at least one juvenile suspect may be involved.

The school was not put on lock down as a result of the incident. Mrs. Ferrell said both schools continued their normal operating schedule throughout the morning Friday.

The sheriff said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. He said four deputies and two investigators were on the Highland Middle campus Friday afternoon.

Comment

comments