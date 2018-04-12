Sherry J. Harris, 52, of 121 Lamm Ave., Erwin, died Thursday, April 5, 2018, at her home.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pisgah OFWB Church, 145 Prospect Road, Erwin, by Bishop Reginald Hinton. Burial will be at the church cemetery.

Survivors include her mother, Ella Pearl Harris of the home; brother, Roy Lee Harris of Erwin; and sisters, Meta Cameron (James) of Erwin and Vicky Walker (Rick) of Wilmington.

Visitation will be Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Dafford Funeral Home, Dunn, and Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church. The family will be present from 1:30 to 2 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the home of her brother, Roy Lee Harris, 100 Porter Drive, Erwin.

