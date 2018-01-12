Sheyenne Kreamer: ‘Find Your Song And Sing It’

Many experts have noted that as children people know what they love to do, and if they follow their heart’s desire, they usually find satisfaction in their work. Unfortunately, due to a focus on satisfying society’s expectations, sometimes people lose that natural excitement. The question is, are there ways to rediscover it?

While growing up in rural Vermont, Sheyenne Safford (now Kreamer), daughter of Walter and Carla Safford, two state government employees, was advised to make good grades and get a conventional job with a reliable retirement plan. Even while young she felt uncomfortable conforming to other’s standards.

Sheyenne’s early rebellion showed up when her speech as valedictorian of her high school graduation class was titled “Follow Your Heart” and she decided not to go to college. Instead Sheyenne accepted a manufacturing apprenticeship and spent 11 years with the company, first training as a toolmaker, then becoming a project manager and contract administrator. The corporation paid for her to get her degree in math/computer science/business at Trinity College of Vermont.

In 1981, the company’s labor force went on strike. She declined to join the cause, feeling that their complaints did not make sense to her. She and a guy named Don Kreamer crossed the picket line and went to work.

Sheyenne was running one of the few machines that was operating in the shop that day, and Don was a machine repair technician looking for something to do. Sheyenne said, “Since Don was bored, he decided to stop and strike up a conversation with me. I got so distracted by this nice-looking guy that I completely forgot to turn on the magnet that holds the parts in place on the machine!”

She added: “Don is a Marine Corp vet so you should have seen him hit the floor when that machine started throwing parts off it and making noise like a machine gun!”

Sparks flew for the two and they married in 1983. The couple had two sons, Nick in 1986 and Greg in 1989.

New Work In North Carolina

In 1990 the corporation laid Sheyenne off, however helped her to find another job with a plant start-up in Durham. After the company paid to relocate Sheyenne and her family at age 29, a year later she was let go again.

“I decided not to make another long-term commitment to corporate America. This is when I started to market myself as a consultant, first in organizational development, later in recruiting and human resources,” she commented.

After serving for six years as a mostly independent recruiter, Sheyenne decided she was more interested in helping people find meaningful work as they went through their transition process “rather than just trying to stuff them into another corporate job.”

In 2000, Sheyenne created Triangle Solutions Alliance Inc. to facilitate the start-up and growth of honest, ethical, purpose-centered businesses. She fell in love with fostering entrepreneurship. Sheyenne does not believe that only certain people are qualified to start and run a business. “I guess I am a rebel with a cause,” she said.

Sheyenne’s company launches small businesses through an apprenticeship-style approach. She said, “We help people with no prior business experience to learn, a step at a time, how to become self-sustaining by producing their own income. Sometimes we help professionals become management consultants. Sometimes we help people from low-income communities learn how to sell and market products and services.”

Classes Focus On Starting Business Sheyenne’s focus personally and professionally is to inspire others to find their passion, pursue their dreams, get necessary training, and generate their own income. For several years Sheyenne has offered a series of workshops called “Find Your Song and Sing It: Finding or Creating Work You Love” at Wake Technical Community College. This allowed her to teach folks in homeless shelters and people who have had experience in the justice system.

The goal for this class is to help attendees progress from having ideas to taking action. Another objective is to uncover one or more income-producing activities that align with a sense of passion and purpose.

Sheyenne defines success as: 1. Doing what you love without fear of what anyone else thinks of it.

2. Creating something that is uniquely you — made up of all the wonderful skills, talents, experiences, values and beliefs you hold dear — and then sharing it with the world.

3. Developing relationships where you can work with and bring out the best in the people around you, without ever feeling that you need to “change” them in some way.

4. Trusting in the wisdom of the Universe to provide exactly what you need, when you need it.

5. Finding of peace where material possessions are not as important as making a difference.

Sheyenne offers “Find Your Song” classes at various locations. For more information call (919) 671-6134.

Each month she facilitates a women’s business brainstorming and networking opportunity the second Friday from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Earth Fare at 10400 Moncreiffe Road, Raleigh. She leads a free group for visionaries the third Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Golden Corral, 6129 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

Work Should Be Our Play

Sheyenne believes wholeheartedly in Albert Einstein’s quote, “Everybody is a genius, but if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing it’s a failure.” She strives to impart that trust in every participant who takes her class, while helping them find “the right pond to swim in.”

Creativity is a crucial component for success. “I believe that we were made in the image and likeness of a Creator. Therefore, we are, in effect, all creators. We are most fulfilled when we are creating. My frustration comes from the limiting systems that do not allow us to be the creators we were designed to be. I get tired of meeting people with big visions who do not believe they have the power to generate them. We were designed to be powerful creators.”

Our work should be our play — this is the message from Sheyenne’s book, “Building the New Underground Railroad: The PLAY Book,” published in 2015. She notes: “We should all be living our song. Regardless of whether we need to be working a job right now, we should be building something of our own … our own vehicle for creating wealth. And it should be created around our passion, our purpose, our mission, our own unique way of serving others on the planet.”

People are bound by old belief systems about work. “We deserve to get paid to PLAY. It’s time that we break free from the chains that have stopped us from developing our talents and skills.”

“I want others to discover the dreams deep inside themselves, to hear the music that stirs their soul and to sing that song,” Sheyenne said. “That is the formula for creating peace and prosperity on the planet, for ALL of us!”

AlexSandra Lett lives near Broadway. She is a professional speaker and the author of several books, including “The Harvest, Timeless Lessons for an Abundant Life.” See www.atimelessplace. com. She can be reached at (919) 499-8880 or LettsSetaSpell@ aol.com.

Sheyenne Kreamer believes people must find their song and sing it. In 2000 she started helping others use their unique gifts to create income and start businesses.

LETT’S SET A SPELL

ALEXSANDRA LETT

